Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) to “Buy”

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.