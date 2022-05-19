Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to “Hold”

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMRX. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $158.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

