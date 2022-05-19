Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $11.62. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 20 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $510.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
