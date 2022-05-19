Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $11.62. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 20 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $510.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.