Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZBH. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

NYSE ZBH opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

