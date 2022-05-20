10,450 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 205,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $686.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

