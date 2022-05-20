10,473 Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 244,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 220,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.30).

MBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

