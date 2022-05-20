12,093 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of 263.50 and a beta of 2.84. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

