12,211 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.54. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

