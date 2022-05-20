13,367 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $948,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

