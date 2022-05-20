14,898 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

