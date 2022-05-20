15,448 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $12,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 754,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 750,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $5,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $8.21 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and sold 11,490 shares valued at $122,949. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

