abrdn plc Has $19.53 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.