abrdn plc Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of McKesson by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

MCK stock opened at $319.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

