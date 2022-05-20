AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,844.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $115.95.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.