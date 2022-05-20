ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of ALLETE worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.71%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

