Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Sells A$492,800.00 in Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Rating) insider Peter McIntyre sold 7,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total transaction of A$492,800.00 ($344,615.38).
Alligator Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. It holds interests in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Project located in Northern Territory; Samphire Uranium Project situated in Whyalla Region, South Australia; and Big Lake Uranium Project situated in Cooper Basin, South Australia.
