Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AOSL stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

