Andrew A. F. Hack Purchases 135,292 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRSN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,089,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

