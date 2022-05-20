Andrew A. F. Hack Purchases 135,292 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 135,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRSN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
