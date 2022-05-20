Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 10,211 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Mimecast worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 2,199.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mimecast by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mimecast by 78.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 64,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

