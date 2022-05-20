Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 10,908 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 643.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

