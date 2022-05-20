Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 115,857 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Upwork worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

UPWK opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

