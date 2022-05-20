Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 15,946 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000.

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90.

