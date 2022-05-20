Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 234,443 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.17% of Mission Produce worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AVO stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

