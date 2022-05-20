Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 69,935 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Genpact worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,210,000 after buying an additional 221,032 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Genpact by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,953,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Genpact stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

