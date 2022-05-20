Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 86,586 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.27 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

