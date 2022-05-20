Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 69,695.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Doximity worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Doximity by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Doximity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last three months.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.13.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

