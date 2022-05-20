Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.33% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,591,000 after purchasing an additional 343,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

