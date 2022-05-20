Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,061 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Stepan worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

