Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,638 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of WNS worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in WNS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WNS by 45.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 176,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WNS by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,436,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

WNS stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

