Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 10,728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,399.00 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

