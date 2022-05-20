Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Cable One worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cable One by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Cable One by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,182.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,049.81 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,354.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,541.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

