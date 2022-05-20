Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of H&R Block worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 204,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $32.94 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

