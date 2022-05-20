Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of 8X8 worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

Shares of EGHT opened at $8.02 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $949.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,929.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,089 shares of company stock worth $557,338. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

