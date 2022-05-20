Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Itron worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,192,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116,316 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Itron by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 881,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 110,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $50.75 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,849 shares of company stock valued at $736,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

