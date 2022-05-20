Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $127.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

