Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Cytokinetics worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $86,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

