Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) by 3,351.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.73% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of ALGS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.52. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

