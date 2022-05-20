Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.93 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Amkor Technology worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

