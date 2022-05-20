Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of Golub Capital BDC worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,806 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

