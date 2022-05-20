Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,166.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

