Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Donaldson worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

