Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,005,269 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 1,187.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.93% of Traeger worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COOK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $4.98 on Friday. Traeger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

