Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,927 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of DT Midstream worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in DT Midstream by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTM opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

