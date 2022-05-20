Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 31,642 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Bumble worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,742,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,733,000 after acquiring an additional 668,587 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after buying an additional 594,458 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

BMBL stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.51 and a beta of 1.60. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

