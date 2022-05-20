Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 7,785 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Enstar Group worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Enstar Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 619,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,778,000. NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 115,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 70,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESGR opened at $228.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.27 and its 200 day moving average is $251.69. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

