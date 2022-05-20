Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of Goosehead Insurance worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,106,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,444 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSHD opened at $50.44 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

