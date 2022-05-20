Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of OneMain worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in OneMain by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170,978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in OneMain by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

