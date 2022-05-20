Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of RLX Technology worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after buying an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 106,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.98 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

