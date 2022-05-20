Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of HealthEquity worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

