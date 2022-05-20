Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,794 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AEPPL opened at $52.61 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. Corporate Unit has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

